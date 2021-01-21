CSISD board OKs 2021-22 calendar

The College Station school board approved the 2021-2022 calendar during its regular board meeting Tuesday night.

The school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 17, with the last day of school on May 26, 2022.

District students and staff will receive the week of Thanksgiving as a holiday, and winter break will last Dec. 20-31. Staff will return Jan. 4, 2022, with students set to start the spring semester the following day.

The district’s 2022 spring break is scheduled for March 14-18, and the schools also will be closed for Labor Day (Sept. 6), Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 17), Good Friday (April 15) and Memorial Day (May 30).

The calendar also has staff development days on Oct. 8 and 11 and Feb. 18 and 21 — Fridays and Mondays — that will be student holidays.

In addition to input from the District Educational Improvement Council, the district received 2,893 survey responses from parents, teachers, staff members, students and community members who do not have children in the district. Of those responses, 62.7% preferred the approved calendar over the second option.