CSISD board members sworn in, new officers appointed

Tuesday was a big night for the College Station school district as three members were sworn onto the board again and new executive board officers were appointed.

Jeff Horak, Joshua Benn and Kimberly McAdams took the oath of office and were sworn into the College Station school board. While all three are current board members, members are only voted in for three-year terms and must run for reelection once that term comes to a close.

In the College Station school district, all seven board members serve at-large positions, meaning every board member represents the district as a whole. While Horak and Benn ran unopposed in the Nov. 8 election, three candidates ran for the Place 5 seat.

McAdams won Place 5 with 45% of the vote. Horak was reelected to Place 4, and Benn returns from Place 3.

This will be McAdams’ second term in Place 5 and she previously served on the board from 2011-2014. Her mother, Sheila Brawner, administered the oath. Brawner is a former school board member from a different district, McAdams said, so it was special to have and her family at Tuesday's meeting.

Benn’s son, Joseph Benn, administered the oath to him. Joseph is a 2020 graduate of College Station High School and attends Texas A&M University.

Two of Horak’s daughters, Julia and Clara, stepped in front of the board to administer the oath to him. His youngest daughter and wife sat in the audience with pride.

Toward the end of the meeting, the board stepped into an executive session to discuss the new executive board nominees.

Thomas Hall nominated Horak for board president, Benn for board vice president and Geralyn Nolan as board secretary; Blaine Decker seconded the notion, and the board unanimously approved the 2022-23 executive board officers as presented.

With this being Nolan’s first year as board secretary, she said she is looking forward to stepping into the role and to dive deeper into planning aspects.

“I do enjoy the discussion involved around setting the agenda and going into depth a little bit more with some of the information,” Nolan said.

This marks Horak and Benn’s second consecutive years as president and vice president, respectively. Going into his second year, Horak said he is prepared to continue supporting district teachers and staff.

“It’s always important to take care of our staff and our teachers and make sure that they feel a sense of want and need that we want them here and that we’re one of the best school districts, and so the goal that I would have for us as a board is to support that in any way we can,” Horak said.

With the 88th Texas legislative session quickly approaching, Horak said a major focus will be ensuring that he and the board are advocating for the College Station school district.

“It’s imperative that we advocate for CSISD and our kiddos and what we can provide for them through legislative sessions, so that’s going to be probably a big focus for me going into this year,” Horak said.

He added that two of his favorite memories as board president thus far were having his daughters swear him into the board Tuesday and seeing the entire board represent the school district at the Texas Association of School Boards Conference.

"I think that's a rarity just from what I've experienced in the last few years to have an entire board at the conference," Horak said. "And so that was neat to have us all there and visit and have some time to fellowship because we don't usually get to do that."

Benn said he is excited to walk into his second year as vice president.

“The first year was definitely a learning experience and so I think this year with that experience I can continue to do a better job,” Benn said. “I think the district with our Strategic Plan is moving forward and just to continue down that path, so hopefully things continue to get better and better.”