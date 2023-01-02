CSISD board discusses legislative priorities

At a recent workshop, the College Station Board of Trustees discussed its legislative priorities in preparation for the upcoming 88th Texas legislative session. The board will take action on these priorities in January and publish them on its website for public viewing.

Funding

Superintendent Mike Martindale said increased state funding is needed to get Texas up to speed with the national average.

“Currently, the state of Texas is at the lower end of the national average on state contributions to K-12 public education, so we would look to increase or continue to increase the basic allotment,” Martindale said before adding that adjustments due to inflation also should be implemented.

With these changes comes a desire for more local control, Martindale said.

“Don’t increase the funding and then dictate to districts how that increased funding should be spent, but allow local school boards and community to determine how to best utilize that for their students,” he said.

Martindale also mentioned that adequately funding current and future state mandates is high on the priority list, referencing HB 4545’s mandate of accelerated instruction and full-day pre-kindergarten, which is not being fully funded.

“We’re required to provide accelerated instruction for students who don’t perform on those standardized assessments; however, we’re supposed to do that within our current resources, and that requires a lot of time and effort for our campuses, our administrators and our teachers,” Martindale said. “The accelerated instruction’s a good thing, but we’re having to do it within the current resources that we have available.”

Ballot language

While district voters approved of the Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election [increasing employee compensation by 6%], Martindale said there was a lot of confusion because the district was not able to adequately describe what it meant on the ballot.

The same situation occurs during bond discussions, he said, as the district is required to state there is a property tax increase even if it remains the same.

Accountability

Accountability could take up one page on its own, Martindale said. Overall, the goal is to remove the one-day, high-stakes standardized testing system in order to create a more comprehensive system for students to be graded on.

“Nowhere in that does it allow you to talk about how many National Merit scholars you have or the fact that both marching bands went to state or those types of things,” he said.

The district is also seeking the removal of the A-F accountability system.

School safety

“Currently, the school safety allotment is set at $9 per student, so that generates about $130,000 for us,” Martindale said. “That’s enough for two student resources deputies.”

Within this request for more school safety funds, Martindale said it is important to note that state-funded support for more counseling services, as well as mental and behavioral health services for students is needed.

“I will tell you, this is a place where I think is a tremendous need for all school districts throughout the state,” he said.

Vouchers

While he is not opposed to other school systems, Martindale and the board said they hope the Legislature recognizes how school vouchers [when public tax dollars are used to pay for those educating or being educated outside the public school system] are going to impact public education.

Board Member Blaine Decker said he appreciated Martindale pointing this out, stating that if public school finance systems are being regulated, then vouchers need to have an accountability system in place.

“I think, at the end of the day, it’s about everyone having to be accountable and transparent for how those funds are used,” Martindale said.

On a similar note, Martindale said the district is asking for more control from state organizations in order for them to advocate on the district’s behalf.

Recruitment and retention

Fewer young people are entering this profession, Martindale said; therefore, they are seeking an increase in educator and staff compensation to remain competitive among or against other professions. This includes enhancing employee health and retirement benefits.

“I will tell you that as you look at these [benefits] that other folks are adopting, whether it’s professional organizations or school districts, the themes are very similar,” Martindale said.

He concluded by stating that the district is working with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Affairs Committee, as well as different entities: cities, counties and school districts to ensure these legislative priorities are a collaborative effort.

The board will take action on these legislative priorities during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Board Room at 1812 Welsh Avenue.