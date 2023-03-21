The College Station school district’s 2023 Long Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee membership list was finalized with the board of trustees’ unanimous approval Tuesday. This committee was chartered by the board in February for the purpose of reviewing and prioritizing the district’s facility needs and to consider future bond referendums, a district memo said.

The 48 committee members are: Lena Abdelwahed, Goly Apgar, Erin Atkinson, Stella Bales, Greg Bennett, Rick Bennett, Clare Birdsall, Michelle Bond, Mary Broussard, Gerry Brown, Matt Bywater, Jeff Capps, Leigh Carruth, Elizabeth Cunha, Allison Dent, Jayden DeVerna, Jesse Durden, Kim Ege, Brian Ford, Kelli Gallagher, JP Grom, Jarrek Hartsell, Paul Hawryluk, Michelle Jedlicka, Allie Jones, TJ Marcum, Michael Martinez, Mike McEver, Paul Morgan, Jessica Norton, Tisha Nowak, Robert Orzabal, Laura Osina, Natosha Perkins, Rhonda Pickett, Ross Satterwhite, Heather Simmen, Kristi Smith, Cynthia Stephens, Trey Stephens, Danny Stribling, Tyrone Truman, Tony Urban, Gerald Verwold, Triston Wheatfall, Tessa Wright, Kelly Yates and Ignacio Zaragoza.

“These individuals are parents, grandparents, (six) students, business leaders, civic leaders, educators, administrators, community members and retirees,” Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd said. “So you can see a very diverse group that represents a cross-section of the community.”

Drozd said board members, campus principals and district administrators submitted the names of potential committee members.

“What we were looking for was a diverse membership, representative of the entire district, so we were looking at where they’re physically located to get that representation,” Drozd said. “But we also wanted to make sure that these people could contribute to the overall purpose of this committee and this district.”

The final list was posted prior to Tuesday’s meeting to be voted on by the board.

“Just an advanced ‘thank you’ for them for this service and the time they’re going to put into it,” board member Kimberly McAdams said.

The first of six committee meetings is set for April 4 with the final meeting scheduled for May 8. The 48 committee members will be split into six tables of eight people during the meetings and will remain at their assigned tables for the duration of the process.

During a special board meeting on March 8, the board heard from Lizzy Johnson, who will serve in a facilitator role as a third-party advocate and is the founder of TransCend4, regarding the plans for each of the meetings. She said the assigned seating is to ensure a variety of the community is represented at each table and to create a space where the committee members feel comfortable voicing their opinions.

Superintendent Mike Martindale noted no board members or central office administrators will be assigned to a table or will vote during committee meetings, but they can attend the meetings in groups of three.

The sixth meeting is where the bond package development will take place using CoVoice, a proprietary software system created by Johnson and a team of technology engineers. In addition, a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis regarding a potential bond will be run.

“I will come back with a few of those committee members and they will present the package to you in a formal board meeting,” Johnson said at the March 8 meeting. “Sometimes the board will have it presented as just an information item and then come back the next time and actually vote on it, and that will just depend on your timing and when we put that together.”

If a bond is called, Johnson said the board must have the decision made by the second week of August to be placed on the November ballot.