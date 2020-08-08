CS police honor retiring Assistant Police Chief Charles "Chuck" Fleeger

College Station Assistant Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Fleeger was celebrated Friday at a small retirement party at the new police station.
More than 30 others watched via a Zoom call.
“Chuck can always Fleeger things out,” joked recently retired former chief Scott McCollum as he spoke at the station. Several of Fleeger’s colleagues stood before the group and a live Zoom stream to talk about Fleeger’s many accomplishments. He was described as dedicated, highly energetic, kind, compassionate and enthusiastic.
“He truly cares and has a heart for those he serves,” said College Station Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps.
A biography of Fleeger was read by new CSPD Chief Billy Couch. Couch noted that Fleeger served in the armed forces in the 1980s as a military police officer before joining the College Station Police Department in 1989. He is a 2006 graduate of Texas A&M.
Through the years Fleeger held leadership positions ranging from sergeant to assistant chief and interim chief. He’s won various awards and been given 41 letters of commendation. He will spend his retirement directing the local nonprofit Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley and teaching and consulting others on matters related to missing and exploited children.
