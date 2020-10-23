Woman injured, driver charged in single-vehicle accident in College Station early Friday

A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident early Friday, and the driver of the car has been charged with intoxication assault.

According to an arrest report, officers responding to the intersection of Luther Street and Fairview Avenue in College Station just after 3 a.m. found a vehicle had crashed into a light pole, with the pole falling onto the roof of the passenger side of the vehicle.

The woman in the passenger seat had a fractured skull and a brain injury, according to the police report. She was being treated at CHI St. Joseph hospital in Bryan. Her condition was not immediately known Friday morning.

Officers determined the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Joel Angel Becerra, was intoxicated, according to the police report. He was being held Friday morning in the Brazos County Jail; his bail was set at $20,000.

Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.