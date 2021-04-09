WATCH NOW: Bryan shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

A community-wide prayer vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Central Church, according to senior pastor Phillip Bethancourt. In a message to The Eagle late Thursday, Bethancourt said all are welcome.

“Local church ministers will lead a time of corporate prayer and lament,” Bethancourt said. “The goal of this gathering is to grieve with those who are mourning, unify our community in the midst of tragedy, and pray for hope in the midst of hardship.”

Bryan police officers and others gathered information about the shooting from Kent Moore employees for more than two hours Thursday afternoon; Buske described the employees as “helpful and receptive” to the investigation.

“I certainly understand why they feel shaken, and we appreciate all the cooperation we received from the employees here. They were very helpful to us,” Buske said.

Kent Moore Cabinets employee Amelia Rodriguez described hearing numerous shots and the harrowing moments during the shooting to several local and statewide media outlets. She said that she and several coworkers ran outside, and then realized the shooter was already outside and decided to hide inside for several minutes until authorities arrived.