Two arrested on drug charges at hotel

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday at a Bryan hotel on methamphetamine-related charges, police said.

According to Bryan police, a state trooper was at a hotel on Texas 6 in Bryan at around 1:30 p.m. and spotted Chelsea Boriskie, 31, and Larry Elwood Linton Jr., 44, fighting with one another near a vehicle. The trooper watched at the two tried to break into a car, a report notes. He then called for backup and authorities detained Boriskie and Linton.

While searching Linton, authorities said they found a methamphetamine pipe, a bag of suspected heroin, more than one gram of Ecstasy and 13 small bags of methamphetamine. A narcotics dog was called in and sniffed the car and a search led to the discovery of two more grams of meth, a report notes.

Lindon is charged with manufacture/delivery of 91.9 grams of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and possession of 1.7 grams of Ecstasy, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Boriskie was charged with possession of two grams of meth a third-degree felony.

Linton is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $14,500 bond, while Boriskie is being held on $2,500 bond.