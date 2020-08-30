 Skip to main content
Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs
Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs

Damion Keith King

A Bryan man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, officers were patrolling an area of the city that has had increased criminal activity. A vehicle driven by Damion Keith King, 36, failed to stop at a stop sign and officers attempted to pull him over, a report notes. King continued driving until he reached a parking lot on Evergreen Circle, where he threw a mouthwash bottle onto the grass and laid on the ground to surrender, police said.

Authorities said the discarded bottle had 20.1 grams of PCP inside.

King is charged with manufacture or delivery of more than four grams of PCP, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and evading arrest in a vehicle, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He is also being held on a warrant from a felony drug charge from 2019. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $70,000 bond.

