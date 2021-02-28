Traffic stop lands College Station man in jail on drug charges

A College Station man was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on multiple charges after officers reported finding drugs and a gun in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officials said in an arrest report that Bryan police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Zohaib Ayub, 22, early Sunday after spotting it driving on Texas Avenue without headlights.

Officers said in the report that Ayub did not have identification and there were signs of drug use. Officers reported finding $411 on Ayub, and a search of the vehicle yielded a gun, several bags of pills and methamphetamine, according to the police report.

Ayub was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful carry of a weapon.

The manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance charge could be prosecuted as a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison, because of the amount of drugs reportedly discovered.

Ayub's bail was set at $131,000.