Three arrested on felony drug charges

Three people were arrested on felony charges Wednesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, a car was pulled over in the 1400 block of Fountain Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday after an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired buyer tag. Authorities said the three in the vehicle began acting suspiciously upon seeing the police. After the car did not use a blinker, it was stopped by police.

A police report notes Minor Blackshear Jr., 29, and Shaquita Denise Bias, 31, began moving things around. Once the window was rolled down, authorities noted the odor of marijuana and synthetic marijuana. A probable cause search was executed and authorities said drug paraphernalia, a bottle containing PCP, synthetic marijuana, a digital scale and packaging materials were found. A report notes a vaporizer pen containing suspected THC oil was also located, as was crack cocaine and a metal airsoft rifle. Multiple cellular telephones were also located, police said.