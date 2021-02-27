Texas A&M police: Austin man jailed after threatening officers

An Austin man remained in the Brazos County Jail late Friday after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a police officer.

According to Texas A&M University police, an officer stopped a car around 2 a.m. Thursday after it ran a stop sign at John Kimbrough and Penberthy boulevards. A report notes the driver, David Lee Vincent, 35, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. Vincent was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Once Vincent was taken to the police station, he became uncooperative and threatened to assault two police officers. In an interview room, he tried to shut the door, and when police propped it back open, Vincent kicked one officer in the groin, officials said. He then refused to walk to the patrol unit and had to be carried by three officers.

He is charged with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated — second offense, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Bond for Vincent is set at $31,200.