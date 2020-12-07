 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Four in custody in Leon County homicide investigation

The Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday was investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead.

Sheriff Kevin Ellis said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a report of gunshots just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday near County Road 499 in Normangee.

One person died from injuries, Ellis said, and deputies began a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash in Limestone County. Three people were arrested at the site of the crash, Ellis said. One person ran off but was later located and taken into custody, the sheriff's post says.

Ellis said Monday it is an ongoing investigation and no names were released.

