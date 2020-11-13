Rockdale resident pleads guilty to 2018 death of child

A 32-year-old Rockdale resident pleaded guilty Thursday to capital murder in the death of a 20-month-old girl in 2018.

According to the Milam County District Attorney’s Office, Shawn Vincent Boniello — who goes by Shayla Angelina Boniello and identifies as a woman — was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole in the death of Patricia Ann “Annie” Rader.

Officials said the prosecution had recently received evidence that Boniello suffers from a traumatic brain injury. The injury, paired with Boniello’s nonviolent past, would render any penalty of death insufficient and it would be reversed on appeal, the DA’s office said.

Rader was killed Dec. 3, 2018. According to police, Boniello and the baby’s grandfather had met over a dating website, and Boniello moved to Rockdale to live with Rader’s grandfather. While babysitting the child, Boniello punched, slapped, shook and squeezed the child until the girl stopped moving, a police report from 2018 noted. The report states Boniello mentioned feeling angry at the baby and squeezing her until Boniello felt the child’s bones move.