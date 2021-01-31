 Skip to main content
Police: Three charged with aggravated robbery after stolen phone tracked to vehicle in Waller County
Police: Three charged with aggravated robbery after stolen phone tracked to vehicle in Waller County

Authorities over the weekend used an app to track a stolen phone, leading them to four people accused in a pair of Bryan robberies.

Brian Cornelius Andrews

Brian Cornelius Andrews

Officials said in a police report that two men were robbed at gunpoint on Foch Street early Saturday, and a third man reported being robbed at Williamson Park about an hour later.

Tariq Carter

Tariq Carter

Authorities said in the report that they were able to track an iPhone that was stolen during one of the robberies to a vehicle that was traveling south on Texas 6. Officials stopped the vehicle in Hempstead, according to the report, and recovered items stolen from both robberies, along with guns.

Thomas Watkins

Thomas Watkins

Brian Andrews of Spring, Thomas Watkins of Hempstead and Tariq Carter of Houston, all 19, were each charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. A juvenile, who police did not identify because of his age, was also in the vehicle, officials said.

All three men remained in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday. Bail was set for each at $153,000.

Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

