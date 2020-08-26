 Skip to main content
Police: College Station man had child pornography on his phone
Police: College Station man had child pornography on his phone

Clayton Jermaine Curry

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A College Station man was arrested Monday on charges he had multiple images of child pornography stored on his phone.

According to College Station police, a search warrant was executed Aug. 13 on 33-year-old Clayton Jermaine Curry’s cellphone. Police said Curry admitted he used the device to view child pornography.

Curry is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond.

