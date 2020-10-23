Police: Bryan man's forged checks included one from local sheriff's office

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after he allegedly had seven forged checks, including one purportedly from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Bryan police, Reid Howard, 25, was arrested Friday in connection to an incident on Sept. 24. Authorities said they were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Freedom Boulevard and in the course of a probable cause search, located numerous forged checks in Howard’s vehicle. The checks ranged in amounts from $750 to $1,200 and were allegedly from several entities, including a company in California, a business in Omaha, Nebraska, a company located in Navasota and a Houston business.

Officials said Howard had a forged check from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for $803.54. Police were unable to reach two of the businesses, but five wanted to press charges.

Howard is charged with five counts of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony each punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He is being held on $100,000 bond.