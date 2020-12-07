Police: Bryan man had more than three pounds of marijuana

A Bryan man suspected of selling drugs remained in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being arrested the day before.

Authorities said Bryan officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Batts Street on Sunday night after someone reported seeing Jarieth Menchaca, who had a warrant for his arrest.

When police arrived, the 31-year-old Menchaca ran out the back door of a home, according to the police report.

When officers caught up to him, they found more than three pounds of marijuana, nearly $2,300 in cash and packages containing THC, the report states.

Menchaca was charged with possession of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Possession of between four ounces and five pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.