 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Bryan man fired gun in home, endangering child
0 comments

Police: Bryan man fired gun in home, endangering child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan man was arrested early Tuesday after being accused of firing a gun inside a home where a 2-year-old was sleeping.

Andrew James Castillo, 29, was charged with endangering a child, which is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Andrew James Castillo

Andrew James Castillo

Authorities said in an arrest report that officers responded around 3 a.m. to the home on San Benito Drive after a 911 call.

According to the report, officers heard a gunshot when they arrived, and Castillo met officers at the front door with a gun in his hand.

Officers determined the gun fired during a struggle between Castillo and a woman in the home, the report states. The gun was fired into a wall of a bedroom adjacent to a room where Castillo's son was sleeping, according to the report. No one was injured, according to the report.

Castillo remained in the Brazos County Jail Tuesday morning with bail set at $5,000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert