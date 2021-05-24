Police arrest suspect in Friday’s shooting at College Station H-E-B

College Station police arrested and charged a man Saturday in the shooting death of Cameron Gray at the H-E-B on Texas Avenue in College Station on Friday night.

Trevon Stewart, an 18-year-old Lexington resident, is charged with shooting Gray, a 23-year-old Navasota resident.

According to a police report, witnesses said three males got into a fight in the H-E-B parking lot before someone was shot, adding the suspects fled the scene in a blue SUV. Officers arrived to the scene and found a Black male on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man, identified as Gray, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where he later died.

Police said Gray’s girlfriend witnessed the altercation and said a fight over a gun resulted in Gray being shot in the back by a man who had entered the back seat of Gray's car. Gray’s girlfriend said that the fight over the gun caused another man who approached the driver's side door to be shot in the leg.

According to the police report, the suspect’s description was then sent out after officers responded to the scene. A few minutes later, police said an off-duty officer at St. Joseph Hospital noticed a blue SUV arrive at the emergency room with a man needing treatment for a gunshot wound. Police then identified the driver of the car as Stewart.