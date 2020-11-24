Navasota man faces multiple charges

A Navasota man is facing multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun on a College Station street over the weekend.

Zachary Cole Reyes, 21, was released from the Brazos County Jail Monday after posting $83,000 bail. He was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the area of Emerald Parkway and Texas 6 just after 4 a.m. Sunday after a man reported someone shooting at him. The man told police Reyes retrieved a gun from his car after being asked to leave a home on Queens Court and fired several shots toward the man.

Officers located the man at an apartment complex on Balcones Drive with two handguns, the report states.

During a search of Reyes’ vehicle, officers reported finding marijuana, THC cartridges and a large amount of cash.

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana are misdemeanors.