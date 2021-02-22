Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in Grimes County on Monday to aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child, the Grimes County District Attorney's Office announced in a Facebook post.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office began investigating Joseph Castulo Reyes after learning in 2018 that he had fathered two children with an underage girl, officials said.

Authorities said Reyes admitted to the sexual abuse, and investigators determined he had began sexually abusing the girl before she was 14.

The Grimes County District Attorney's Office said DNA tests confirmed Reyes was the father of her two children.