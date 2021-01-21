Man killed in officer-involved shooting in College Station

UPDATE: College Station police said Thursday that a suspect who was shot by a police officer around 1 a.m. has died.
The 33-year-old white man was not identified, and officials did not take questions during a media briefing at the police department.
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said the man was the subject of a long-term investigation and had been under surveillance.
"The investigators had reason to believe the suspect was transporting a large quantity of narcotics in his vehicle," Couch said.
During a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway, Couch said, the man "produced a handgun from the center console of his vehicle" and was shot.
A loaded firearm and a large quantity of illegal drugs was recovered from the vehicle, Couch said.
The incident remains under investigation, Couch said, and no further information would be released.
UPDATE: All lanes of the northbound feeder road have been reopened.
The northbound Texas 6 feeder road between Harvey Road and University Drive in College Station was closed Thursday morning as police investigated a shooting involving a law enforcement officer.
The College Station Police Department said in a tweet that the shooting happened in the 1300 block of the Earl Rudder Freeway. One person was shot around 1 a.m., the tweet said. There were no officers injured.
The road closure was expected to last through the morning commute.
Investigators are on scene of an officer-involved shooting at a business in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway. Preliminary information is one suspect was shot at about 1 a.m. No officer was injured. pic.twitter.com/COKTTMMZWY— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 21, 2021