Man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Montgomery man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a University Police Department officer stopped a pickup driven by Ian Wayne Carruth, 22, on Wellborn Road in College Station early Tuesday after observing the vehicle sway from side to side and cross the lane markings.

The officer saw signs of intoxication, according to the report, and Carruth performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

During a search of Carruth's vehicle, the officer found TCH oil and a handgun, the report states.

Carruth has convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2017 and 2018 in Orange County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Carruth was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bail was set at $15,000.