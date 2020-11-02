Man charged with injury to a child remains in jail

The father of a 6-year-old girl who died last week remained in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on charges connected to an investigation into the girl’s death.

Justin Hopper, 29, was charged with two counts of injury to a child, according to court records. His bail was set at $275,000.

His Thursday arrest followed the arrest the day before of 40-year-old Jessica Bundren, who faces the same charges and was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Bundren told officials the girl had stopped breathing, but she didn’t know why, according to a police report. Officials observed contusions on the girl’s body and face as well as bruising on her legs in different stages of healing, the report states.

According to an arrest affidavit for Hopper, the girl’s twin sister showed signs of physical abuse and told investigators she had been spanked by her dad with a paddle he made at work.

Injury to a child is considered a second-degree felony when a child is harmed because of the offender’s reckless behavior. The charge increases to a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison, when the offender harms the child intentionally.

Hopper was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to a 2017 case.