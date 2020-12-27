 Skip to main content
Man charged with felony driving while intoxicated after single-vehicle accident
Man charged with felony driving while intoxicated after single-vehicle accident

A Manvel man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested on his third driving while intoxicated charge.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper said in an arrest report that Rogelio Robles, 62, was in a single-vehicle accident at F.M. 50 and F.M. 1687 just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Rogelio Robles

The trooper said in the report that there were signs Robles was intoxicated, and witnesses identified him as the driver of the truck.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Bail was set at $11,000.

