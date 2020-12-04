 Skip to main content
Houston man sentenced to prison for role in 2016 bank robbery
A Houston man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a 2016 College Station bank robbery.

Deshaun Winbush, 36, was sentenced Tuesday in a Brazos County courtroom for four counts of aggravated robbery.

Authorities said he was one of four people involved in the June 16, 2016, robbery of Commerce National Bank on University Drive. Officials said Winbush posed as a potential customer wanting to open an account before forcing the manager into the vault at gunpoint and demanding money.

Damien Gore was previously sentenced to 40 years in prison for his part in the robbery, and two other people are awaiting trial.

