Houston man in jail on vehicle theft charge

A Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a local car dealership and crashed it, police said.

According to Bryan police, a security guard called authorities shortly after midnight Thursday and said he saw a red pickup traveling in the grass between two dealerships on North Earl Rudder. When authorities arrived, they found a running truck with dealer license plates that had hit a concrete barrier. No driver was located, police said. According to a report, two lock boxes that had been cut open were found in the vehicle, as well as a cell phone.

Authorities located Howard Ray Taylor, 58, nearby and arrested him on a drug paraphernalia charge after a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine was found in his pants, a report notes. A picture of Taylor was found in the cell phone left in the crashed truck, police said.

Taylor is charged with theft of property, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and misdemeanor charge of accident involving damage to a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $30,860 bond.