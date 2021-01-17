 Skip to main content
Hearne woman accused of endangering child
A Hearne woman was arrested over the weekend after being accused of endangering a child.

According to an arrest report, emergency crews responded to a College Station apartment on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. for a person having a reaction to methamphetamine use.

Khya Lenay Gilbert was taken to a College Station hospital. She told police she was smoking the drugs while caring for two young children, according to the officer's report.

Abandoning or endangering a child is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Gilbert was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

She was released from the Brazos County Jail Sunday after posting $10,000 bail.

