Hearne man sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaulting ex-girlfriend, grandfather

A Hearne man was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week after being convicted of multiple charges that included assaulting his girlfriend and his grandfather.

Authorities from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Malachi Muse, 28, pleaded guilty and was originally scheduled to be sentenced in August but didn't show up for the sentencing hearing.

Officials said Bryan officers were called to a home in December when Muse's grandfather reported being repeatedly punched in the face after Muse became angry with him. Muse had left before officers arrived, police said.

In February, officers responded to the home of Muse's ex-girlfriend after he kicked in a door, assaulted the ex-girlfriend and threatened her and her two sisters with a knife, authorities said.

Muse was arrested after failing to show up for his sentencing hearing and was subsequently charged with bail jumping.

His criminal history includes convictions for assault family violence, violation of a protective order and burglary of a habitation, prosecutors said.