Grimes County traffic stop ends in drug arrest
Grimes County traffic stop ends in drug arrest

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office was crediting a police dog with helping to find a large amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle over the weekend.

Officials said a patrol sergeant conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle Saturday night on Texas 6 noticed the driver seemed nervous and had the dog, Tweaker, smell for drugs.

John Russup

Tweaker indicated there could be drugs in the vehicle, and authorities discovered 174 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle's driver, John Russup, 58, was charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Russup was released from the Grimes County Jail after posting $10,000 bail, officials said.

