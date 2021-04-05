 Skip to main content
Grimes County Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to seizure of 150 pounds of marijuana
Grimes County Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to seizure of 150 pounds of marijuana

Grimes County Sheriff's Office reports marijuana seizure
Via Grimes County Sheriff's Office

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office on Monday reported the seizure of more than 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Iola last week.

Officials said a deputy noticed the driver appeared nervous after stopping a vehicle on F.M. 39 south of Iola on Thursday around 3 a.m. 

The driver, 51-year-old Jerome Icasiano, consented to a search of the vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff's office, and deputies reported finding duffle bags containing marijuana, a handgun, an AR-15 and two ballistic vests.

Icasiano was charged with second-degree felony possession of marijuana; three counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm; theft of a firearm; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

