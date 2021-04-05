Grimes County Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to seizure of 150 pounds of marijuana

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office on Monday reported the seizure of more than 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Iola last week.

Officials said a deputy noticed the driver appeared nervous after stopping a vehicle on F.M. 39 south of Iola on Thursday around 3 a.m.

The driver, 51-year-old Jerome Icasiano, consented to a search of the vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff's office, and deputies reported finding duffle bags containing marijuana, a handgun, an AR-15 and two ballistic vests.

Icasiano was charged with second-degree felony possession of marijuana; three counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm; theft of a firearm; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.