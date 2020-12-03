Former College Station resident sentenced to eight years in 2015 drug case

A woman arrested in 2015 on several felony drug charges has been sentenced to eight years in prison, officials said.

Sarah Elizabeth Furay of The Woodlands pleaded guilty in October to two first-degree felony charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one second-degree felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Judge Travis Bryan III sentenced Furay to three eight-year sentences on the felony charges and the maximum two years on the marijuana charge. The sentences will be served concurrently, officials said.

The now 24-year-old was arrested in November 2015 after a search of her College Station apartment reportedly turned up 31.5 grams of cocaine, 4.45 ounces of marijuana, 29 Ecstasy tablets and 60 doses of a drug similar to LSD, according to previous articles in The Eagle.

The case gained nationwide attention after it was disclosed Furay’s father worked as a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent. Her smiling mugshot made the rounds on the Internet, earning her the nickname “adorable drug kingpin” from some sources.