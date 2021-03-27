 Skip to main content
Department of Public Safety looking for man suspected of shooting trooper
The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help in locating a man suspected of shooting a DPS trooper Friday night near Mexia.

DeArthur Pinson Jr.

DeArthur Pinson Jr.

Authorities said DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The trooper was identified as Chad Walker of Limestone County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday on F.M. 2848 near U.S. 84 west of Mexia.

The Facebook post said the driver of a disabled vehicle began shooting at Walker before he stopped his patrol car.

Walker was shot in the head and abdomen, according to the post, and was in critical condition at a Waco hospital.

The shooter left the area on foot, officials said in the post.

