College Station woman facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday on a felony driving while intoxicated charge following a single-vehicle accident Monday night.

According to a police report, Anna Llanes Perez, 57, was found unconscious in a vehicle that had crashed at the intersection of Todd Trail and Brothers Boulevard in College Station.

Perez was emotional and erratic, according to the report, and an officer smelled alcohol on her breath.

Perez was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1985 in Cameron County and again in 2006 in Brazos County, according to court records.

She is charged with driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions, which is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was also charged with possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in jail.

Her bail was set at $13,000.