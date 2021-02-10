 Skip to main content
College Station woman facing fourth driving while intoxicated charge
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the fourth time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a College Station police officer responded to the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard early Wednesday after someone reported seeing a pickup run into the back of another vehicle and drive away.

Monica Kate Garcia

The officer that stopped a vehicle matching the description provided by the witness said in the report the driver put the truck in reverse and nearly hit the officer's vehicle.

The officer said the driver, Monica Kate Garcia, 44, appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking at a local bar prior to the stop.

Garcia has convictions for driving while intoxicated from 2011 in Grimes County, in 2016 in Harris County and from 2017 in Brazos County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with three or more previous convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

