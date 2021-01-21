Man killed in officer-involved shooting in College Station

UPDATE: College Station police said Thursday that a suspect who was shot by a police officer around 1 a.m. has died.

The 33-year-old white man was not identified, and officials did not take questions during a media briefing at the police department.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said the man was the subject of a long-term investigation and had been under surveillance.

"The investigators had reason to believe the suspect was transporting a large quantity of narcotics in his vehicle," Couch said.

During a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway, Couch said, the man "produced a handgun from the center console of his vehicle" and was shot.

A loaded firearm and a large quantity of illegal drugs was recovered from the vehicle, Couch said.

The incident remains under investigation, Couch said, and no further information would be released.

UPDATE: All lanes of the northbound feeder road have been reopened.