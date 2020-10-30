College Station police investigating after man shot during robbery

College Station police are investigating a shooting during a robbery at a local hotel.

According to authorities, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, two men attempted a drug robbery at a hotel near Texas 6 and Ponderosa Drive. Nothing was taken, but one person was shot, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and is expected to make a full recovery. Authorities believe the public is not in any danger.

The suspects are described as two black men in their 20s wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

The incident remains under investigation.