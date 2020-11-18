College Station Police Department: Couple kept meth around child

A College Station couple was arrested Monday after they allegedly kept methamphetamine in an apartment with a 10-month-old.

According to College Station police, authorities were summoned to an apartment in the 400 block of Anderson Street around 4:30 p.m. after a case worker visiting the home of Dakota Skye Haines, 31, and Dylan Gary Robichaud, 23, needed assistance while conducting an investigation.

Authorities said that when they arrived, Steve Allen Jackson, 42; Elizabeth Marie Hill, 35; and Susan Dawn Taylor, 53, were also at the apartment. Police noted there was a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, a marijuana grinder, syringes and 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in the home, a report states.

Police said a 10-month-old lived in the home, and a pacifier was found in the same room where meth was located.

Haines, Robichaud, Jackson, Hill and Taylor are charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Haines and Robichaud are also charged with endangering a child, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.