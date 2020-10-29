College Station Police Department: Bryan man had meth in car

A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he had methamphetamine in his vehicle.

According to College Station police, authorities received a report of a man passed out in a car in the 14000 block of F.M. 2154. Police say when they arrived, a large plastic bag of what appeared to be meth was in plain view in the passenger seat of the car. A smaller sandwich bag of crystal methamphetamine was also visible, police said.

Police arrested the man, identified as Michael Lee Loy, 31, and during a search found a glass smoking pipe in his pocket. A report notes the large bag contained 40.4 grams of meth, and the smaller bag weighed 3 grams. Authorities said they also found alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.

Loy is charged with manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and possession of alprazolam, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $35,000 bond.