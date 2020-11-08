 Skip to main content
College Station police charge man with driving while intoxicated with children
College Station police charge man with driving while intoxicated with children

A Corpus Christi man was arrested in College Station over the weekend after being accused of driving while intoxicated with two children in the vehicle.

According to police, around 8 p.m. Saturday, a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerving and driving on the shoulder.

Jaime Cisneros

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 49-year-old Jaime Cisneros, admitted to drinking beer during the day and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Cisneros was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail Sunday after posting $5,000 bail.

