College Station police attribute Sunday shooting that injured three people to gang activity

The College Station Police Department said Monday that a shooting over the weekend that injured three people was gang-related.

Officials said the shooting happened at a residence in the 600 block of Wellborn Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Three people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, department officials said.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at a party attended by gang members.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 764-3600.