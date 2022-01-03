 Skip to main content
College Station police attribute Sunday shooting that injured three people to gang activity
College Station police attribute Sunday shooting that injured three people to gang activity

The College Station Police Department said Monday that a shooting over the weekend that injured three people was gang-related.

Officials said the shooting happened at a residence in the 600 block of Wellborn Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Three people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, department officials said.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at a party attended by gang members.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 764-3600.

