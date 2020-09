× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A College Station man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after being convicted of burglarizing a vehicle.

Officials said Teron Pratt was charged in January 2019 after being found with stolen property near two vehicles that had been burglarized.

Prosecutors said the 36-year-old College Station resident had 28 prior convictions, including for robbery, assault, prostitution, forgery and theft.