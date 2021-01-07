College Station man jailed after car chase

A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday evening after he allegedly led authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle, police said.
According to College Station police, Tyler Wayne Hannath, 26, was driving a stolen 2003 pickup on Texas 6 on Tuesday morning. Authorities caught up with the truck at Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, police said, and attempted to pull him over. A police report notes that Hannath led police on a chase to University Drive, where he hit another vehicle, and continued driving. He eventually hit another vehicle head-on, then got out and ran, police said. Hannath eventually was arrested, and a search of his truck led to the discovery of methamphetamine, a report notes. Police determined the truck was reported stolen in Austin.
Hannath is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; accident involving serious bodily injury and evading arrest in a vehicle, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and accident involving damage to a vehicle.
He is being held on $31,000 bond.