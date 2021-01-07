College Station man jailed after car chase

According to College Station police, Tyler Wayne Hannath, 26, was driving a stolen 2003 pickup on Texas 6 on Tuesday morning. Authorities caught up with the truck at Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, police said, and attempted to pull him over. A police report notes that Hannath led police on a chase to University Drive, where he hit another vehicle, and continued driving. He eventually hit another vehicle head-on, then got out and ran, police said. Hannath eventually was arrested, and a search of his truck led to the discovery of methamphetamine, a report notes. Police determined the truck was reported stolen in Austin.