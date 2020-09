College Station: Man had over 1 pound of THC

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old College Station faces a felony drug charge after allegedly having more than a pound of THC in his home, police said.

According to College Station police, a search warrant was executed Tuesday on a home in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive. Authorities detained the home’s sole resident, Christopher Patrick Driver. Inside the home, officers located 1.5 pounds of THC concentrates that appeared to be packaged for sale throughout the home, a report states. Driver told police he manufactured the THC from marijuana and that he sold drugs, police said.

He is charged with manufacture/delivery of more than 400 grams of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $25,000 bond.