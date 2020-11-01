College Station man given third DWI charge

A College Station man was arrested Saturday on a felony driving while intoxicated charge, authorities said.
According to College Station police, officers were called to a bar in the 1600 block of Texas Avenue on the report that Blake Edward Lagrone, 35, was acting belligerent and refusing to leave after a bartender refused to serve him alcohol. Police said Lagrone was driving his car around the parking lot and an officer turned on the lights of his patrol vehicle. After Lagrone stopped the vehicle, he got out of the car and stumbled, police said. A report notes that Lagrone admitted to drinking, but refused to take a field sobriety test.
Lagrone has been convicted of DWI twice in Brazos County, once in 2007 and once in 2010.
He is charged with driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions, which is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $6,000 bond.
