College Station man given third DWI charge

According to College Station police, officers were called to a bar in the 1600 block of Texas Avenue on the report that Blake Edward Lagrone, 35, was acting belligerent and refusing to leave after a bartender refused to serve him alcohol. Police said Lagrone was driving his car around the parking lot and an officer turned on the lights of his patrol vehicle. After Lagrone stopped the vehicle, he got out of the car and stumbled, police said. A report notes that Lagrone admitted to drinking, but refused to take a field sobriety test.