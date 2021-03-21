 Skip to main content
College Station man facing multiple felony charges after traffic stop
College Station man facing multiple felony charges after traffic stop

A College Station man is facing four third-degree felony charges after being arrested over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, a College Station police officer observed a vehicle driven by Michael Evans Burleson speeding on Holleman Drive just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Michael Evans Burleson

The officer said in the report that the 38-year-old Burleson failed to yield to the officer's emergency lights and siren before coming to a stop at a dead end.

Officers reported finding marijuana and cigarettes soaked in PCP during a search of Burleson's vehicle. 

Burleson was charged with driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions, evading in a motor vehicle with a prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Burleson was previously convicted of evading arrest or detention in Brazos County in 2017, 2014 and 2012, and convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2012, according to court records.

Each third-degree felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Burleson was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after posting $33,000 bail.

