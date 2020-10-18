College Station man facing intoxication assault charge after crash on Wellborn Road

A College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail Sunday after being accused of causing an accident that seriously injured a woman in another vehicle.

Officials said the accident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Wellborn Road.

According to an arrest report, officers determined 31-year-old David Hammond had been driving the vehicle that caused the crash. Hammond refused to answer officers’ questions and declined to perform field sobriety tests, according to the report, but witnesses reported seeing Hammond’s vehicle weaving in and out of traffic at speeds estimated around 100 mph prior to colliding with the back of a sport utility vehicle.

Officers said in the police report that the damage to the vehicles was consistent with the witness accounts.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle she was in and suffered a broken jaw and hemorrhaging of the brain, according to the police report. She was being treated at a College Station hospital. Her condition was not known Sunday afternoon.

Hammond was charged with intoxication assault, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was being held without bail Sunday night.