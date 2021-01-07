College Station man facing fourth DWI charge

A College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the fourth time.

Officials said in an arrest report that a College Station police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Hermelindo Vasquez late Tuesday on suspicion the driver was intoxicated based on his driving behavior.

Vasquez, 39, denied drinking alcohol, according to the police report, but the officer noted signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and the odor of alcohol on his breath.

Vasquez also performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the officer's report.

Vasquez has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2003 and 2005, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.