College Station man facing drug, DWI charges after weekend arrest

A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on multiple charges, including felony driving while intoxicated, Monday afternoon after being arrested over the weekend.

Christopher James Green, 36, was being held in lieu of $89,000 bail after being charged with driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a prior conviction, and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Authorities said in an arrest report that College Station police officers noticed a vehicle stopped in traffic on Longmire Drive just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

When officers approached the car, they found Green in the driver's seat with a dazed appearance, according to the report. He was "non-communicative, confused, and had slow, slurred speech when he would talk," the report states.

Green got out of the vehicle and ran off, according to the report. After a foot chase and struggle, officers had to use electrical shocks from a Taser stun gun multiple times before he was taken into custody, according to the police report.

In the car, authorities said, officers found 184 tablets of ecstasy that appeared to be packaged for sale, according to the report.